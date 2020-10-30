Jury reaches verdict in trial of Cleveland man accused of killing 4-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury in the murder trial for accused killer Romaine Tolbert resumed deliberations on Friday morning and reached a verdict mid-afternoon..
19 News will live stream from the courtroom when the verdict is read.
The 38-year-old suspect is charged in the murder of his partner’s godson, 4-year-old Eliazar Ruiz.
The couple was taking care of Ruiz while his mother dealt with the lasting effects of drug addiction, according to investigators.
Tolbert testified on his behalf on Thursday before closing arguments, contradicting what 33-year-old Joanne Vega claimed the say before while on the stand.
Investigators say the boy’s remains were found in a trash bag behind a vacant Longmead Avenue home in September 2017.
It took months for detectives and the medical examiner’s office to positively identify the body as Ruiz.
Vega previously pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to the case, including involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.
