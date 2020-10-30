Kareem Hunt focused on only numbers that matter: Wins and touchdowns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kareem Hunt, who once led the league in rushing, isn’t putting up monster numbers, but he’s still top 10 in the NFL in rushing, and, more importantly, near the top of the list when it comes to finding the end zone.
He’s racked up seven TD’s, second only to Atlanta’s Todd Gurley, and only because Gurley scored last night.
“That is my thing,” Hunt said. “I just like smelling the end zone. If I get an opportunity to make a play in the end zone or close to the end zone, I am definitely going to try to fight my way in there, make the nice catch or whatever it is to get in the end zone. That is just because of the team needs. I would rather have seven points than three any day of the week.”
Yes, a nice catch. Of his 16 grabs, four have put him in the end zone.
“I pride myself on being a back who can do it all and who can be out there all downs,” says Hunt. “That is the biggest thing. I have been working on that my whole life so when I get the opportunities to make plays, I can make them.”
And as for those stat sheets, well ... Sunday, he only ran for 76 yards. The week before that, 40. Defenses have loaded up. Which isn’t to say the Browns can’t bust out again.
“There are things to improve,” center JC Tretter said. “I think we are really close to getting back on. Nick (Chubb) is a great runner, but Kareem does a heck of a job and D’Ernest, as well. I think that there is still more meat on the bone that we have to get in the future and hope we can bounce back.”
