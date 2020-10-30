5 members of Elyria Fire Department test positive for COVID 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Their job is to serve and protect.
However, for five first responders from the Elyria Fire Department, that all changed when they tested positive for COVID-19.
Fire Chief Carl J. Mack wasn’t surprise or shocked by the revelation, However, he said he was ready for obvious reasons.
“We were always prepared for it. We knew at some point we would probably have a positive case, just because it’s so common and the cases throughout the state and the county have gotten so high.”
Chief Mack went on to say, “We did have five that tested positive. So, they’ve all been placed on quarantine, and we are evaluating each member on a case-by-case basis.”
A total of 61 men and women make up the Elyria Fire Department and five of them must now quarantine for the next 14 days to hopefully stop the spread of the virus.
Oscar Colon, who lives in Elyria, is concerned but yet confident that the leadership in his city took the proper steps to avoid even more infections of COVID-19.
“It’s definitely a concern for me because we are all in this together and they are an important role, this whole family of Elyria. It can stop them from doing their job and that is to help save lives,” said Colon.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.