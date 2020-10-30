More charges against accused pizza parking lot killer in separate Cleveland shooting just days later

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More charges have now emerged against Harold Williams, the man accused of killing Angelo Catala in the Nunzio’s Pizza parking lot.
He was in court for that crime on Thursday morning. He pleaded not guilty and his bond was set at $500,000.
Williams is in jail after turning himself in, but he’s now also accused of more crimes in an alleged shooting just days later.
Cleveland Police have charged him with felonious assault and aggravated robbery after a shooting at a Gas USA on W. 65th and Dennison on Saturday.
The man who runs the gas station, who did not want to be identified, said Williams is there frequently and had never given them any problems. However, on this night, he shot his sister.
Thankfully, she’s OK and back at work. But he said she’s scared.
“That kind of, like, hurts hearing her screaming. It kind of, like messes you up,” he said.
The man said that night, he called to check on things, like he usually does, but didn’t get an answer.
“She was shot in her butt. When I came in, she was back here. EMS was here. Officers were here. They bandaged her up. When she told me, I already knew who it was right away,” he said. “She told me the same guy from the shooting from Nunzio’s.”
Williams is already in jail, accused of killing 24-year-old Catala.
The man said he knew Williams as a frequent customer who came in almost daily and often with is family. He said he’d never caused any issues until now.
"He was giving them a little problem.”
The man said Williams came in and bought a beer.
Despite the charge for aggravated robbery, he said he paid for his things. He said he was asking the clerks if they had heard about the shooting at Nunzio’s.
At the time, the cashiers didn’t think much of it. The three joked around, but then joking turned into to Williams harassing the women. That’s when the man said his sister told Williams she would call police.
“She was like, ‘If you don’t get out of here, I’ll call the cops on you.’ She told him get out of here. She picked up the phone. He told her. ‘I’m like peoples to you guys. Why are you calling the cops on me?’ She said, 'Because you’re over here harassing us.”
The man said that’s when Williams shot his sister.
“I pray all is well and he gets his justice.”
