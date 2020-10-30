1 more RTA employee tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One more employee has tested positive for coronavirus, The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority said Friday.
The RTA said the staff member has tested positive for the virus in the last several days who first reported symptoms on Oct. 24, and their last day of work was on Oct. 23.
The employee is a mechanic from the Hayden District, the RTA said.
Following their standard protocol, work areas, equipment and other areas of potential exposure were cleaned and disinfected. Additionally, other staff members who had been in contact with the employee were notified.
RTA said 37 employees have fully recovered and have returned to work.
