Myles Garrett “ready to go” against Raiders despite ankle injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett returned to practice on Friday in a limited role after missing two days with an ankle injury and is “ready to go”, in the words of head coach Kevin Stefanski, against the Raiders on Sunday.
“Getting old,” Garrett joked during his zoom meeting with reporters on Friday. "Trying to take my time when I can.
“I tweaked it (ankle) twice on Sunday. Just needed some time to get it right.”
Garrett leads the NFL with nine sacks and has forced an NFL-best four fumbles, recovering two of them himself. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October and is the frontrunner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
“I appreciate it,” Garrett said. “Recognition’s nice, but I can’t let it get to me.”
“I think he is on a mission, mentally,” guard Joel Bitonio said. “Physically, he has always been a freak, and the way he can bend and move is just impressive, his first step and his power. I think mentally he is on a mission. He has always been there, but I think with missing some games last year and being injured a couple of times, I think he wants to be on a mission to prove that he is the best pass rusher in the NFL.”
