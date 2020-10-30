No new deaths, but 82 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Friday that there were no COVID-19 related deaths in the city, which keeps the total cumulative deaths at 149 citywide.
However, there are 82 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 6,390 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 20-years-old to their 80s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Two previously reported cases were transferred from CDPH when health officials learned the individuals were not from Cleveland.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there were a record-shattering 3,845 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in the last 24 hours.
As of Friday, there have been 200,609 confirmed cases and 4,979 fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 9 million confirmed cases and 229,293 deaths in the U.S.
“The pandemic is not over,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “We have seen numbers steadily increasing again and we know there are basic steps all Clevelanders can take to ensure that does not continue – wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing and above all wear a mask.”
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
