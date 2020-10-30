Northeast Ohio weather: Blustery, chilly on Friday today with lake effect rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A rather nasty day out there once again.
The wind has picked up out of the north. It will be a blustery and a chill in the air.
That north wind will be at 10-20 mph.
Temperatures today will hold steady in the lower to middle 40s as a colder air mass builds in.
Lake effect showers will continue most of the day.
A bit of a challenge tonight with cloud cover.
The areas the clear out tonight will drop to around the 30 degree mark.
If you hang on to cloud cover then you won’t drop as much.
I do have us dry tonight and the wind diminishes.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.