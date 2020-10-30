Officials warn residents of Election Day scam calls in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials told residents to hang up on any robocall claiming polling locations will be closed on Election Day.
According to the warning issued by the county, some Shaker Heights residents received calls saying polls in their city will be closed Tuesday and voters needed to go to the Board of Elections.
Officials said that information is bogus and polling places in Ohio will be open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Please call the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections at 215-443-VOTE to report any robocall scams.
To find your polling place, click here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.