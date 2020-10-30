Speeders along a popular stretch on Cleveland’s East Side make the lives of some residents dangerously difficult

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residential streets aren’t speedway.
That concept is apparently being lost on some drivers who use East 116th Street.
One family living on that street is fed up so they called 19 News.
The Cooper family has lived in that house along this stretch of East 116th Street since 1963.
That’s 57 years, and they’ve seen and been victims of bad drivers for decades.
That’s why I came out to troubleshoot their recent problems.
“There was a time we had a very big tree here. People speeding up and down they hit the tree here.”
“We had a guardrail here they hit that. There was a time they hit the base of the house the far corner where that red bush is. Another time they came up in our living room. We were watching TV."
“Most recently, past couple of weeks they hit this poll here... knocked out 4-sections of our fence here.”
The city reduced this stretch of East 116th Street from four to two lanes, a turn lane and a bike lane.
“Since it’s two lanes, the oncoming traffic, if I come in this lane to turn somebody will jump and try and pass...head-on collision and we’ve had that since this has been paved. We’ve had accidents farther up the street.”
Here’s the evidence, a tree with its bark shaved off from the recent crash.
I was standing here on East 116th Street and within two minutes I saw a car pass another car in the center lane here.
Right after that, another car went right around that same car and then right here at this intersection a car almost T-boned another, all within 30-40 seconds.
That just happened today.
We caught another incident on camera.
There was a reckless driver speeding past a car in the turn only lane.
“This is terrible. By them making the change of this strip here they don’t pay it no mind. This stop sign don’t mean nothing.”
Gary Cooper’s mother, Evelyn, called her councilman Ken Johnson of Ward 4.
So did I.
“You are aware of the problem? What have you done? What would you like to see happen?” I asked.
“We have reported the condition to the traffic commissioner and to the assistant director public works. They are looking at it and I expected them to take some action soon.”
The Coopers said they’d let me know if the city doesn’t do something about his dangerous problem.
If they don’t, 19 News will be back to put them on blast.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.