Tribe decline option on Carlos Santana

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the Indians' most popular veterans is gone.
The team declined a $17.5 million option on first baseman Carlos Santana Friday, making him a free agent.
Santana, 34, hit .199 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, with 8 homers and an on-base percentage of .349.
He was also 2nd in MLB in walks, two behind Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper (49).
He played all 60 games in 2020; 1334 of his 1495 career games came with Cleveland.
Santana had 2 different stints with the Tribe, hitting 216 HR with 710 RBI in 10 total seasons.
He hit .193 in 6 career playoff series for Cleveland, helping the team to the 2016 World Series.
The team also officially declined the options on reliever Brad Hand and outfielder Domingo Santana, while picking up the option on catcher Roberto Perez.
