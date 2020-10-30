Workers are burning out; Now managers are stressing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s news to absolutely no one that this year is more stressful for workers than years past.
But a spike in workers reporting burnout is raising alarm bells for senior managers who say they are worried about retaining good employees, according to a pair of surveys by the staffing firm Robert Half.
More than 40 percent of workers - 37 percent of those in Cleveland - say they’re more burned out now than they were last year, according to the firm.
That figure is raising alarm bells for senior managers, nearly 90 percent of whom said they are worried about staff retention, the survey showed.
As a result, employers may be more willing to make accommodations to help workers cope with the competing and unrelenting responsibilities of juggling career and family during a global pandemic, according to Emily Eighmy, a division director for Robert Half and Accountemps based in Cleveland.
Employers are allowing workers to break their days into time blocks where they can work and then spend time on personal matters, she said. Some have also increased the number of vacation days and are encouraging people to use them.
Eighmy encourages workers who are burning out to talk to their managers. Many are already looking for ways to help employees mitigate stress, she said.
She recommends approaching your boss with a specific request and making a business case for the accommodation you want.
“There is no shame in asking for help,” said Eighmy. “Make sure you keep that conversation professional.”
Women and young employees were more likely to report higher rates of burnout, according to the surveys.
Nearly 40 percent of women said they were more stressed this year compared to 30 percent of men.
A plurality - 37 percent - of workers ages 25 to 40 said they were more burned out this year.
A little less than one third of employees ages 41 to 54 said the same.
Only 29 percent of workers 55 and older reported increased stress, the report showed.
