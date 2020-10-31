10 additional deaths, 2,915 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 5,301 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 215,697 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not holding a briefing on Saturday.
An additional 12,341 total cases and 313 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 19,123 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 3,859 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
