Local communities find creative ways to enjoy Halloween safely

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the number of COVID-19 cases spike across the United States and Ohio, that’s not stopping people who truly wanted to celebrate Halloween.
19 News visited a neighborhood where people found creative ways to trick-or-treat.
One day a year the street Scarborough in Cleveland Heights becomes “Scareborough” for Halloween. But this Halloween may be a bit scarier than normal because of the pandemic. That’s why some homeowners discouraged close contact and decided not to give out treats.
In spite of the coronavirus, Halloween was celebrated as neighbors on Scarborough dressed up their homes with skeletons, pumpkins, and even Presidential candidates in the spirit of the holiday.
Ghouls, goblins, and witches were everywhere, and while many decided it wasn’t safe to hand out treats, others found ways to social distance and still handover the goodies. Homeowner Chris Ball put a small table between himself and the trick or treaters to make sure they stay socially distanced.
“I’m going to slide candy across the table to them and hope we can keep a safe distance and do this properly. During the pandemic, we debated whether to risk this – but we didn’t want to spoil the fun for the kids,” Ball said.
At several other homes, long tubes extending 6-feet were used to deliver the candy from the homeowner to the children.
And while Jeff Donnelly and his family decided to dress up for the holiday and enjoy the kooky sighs, they saved the treats for their own family this year, “It’s a big holiday. We plan for it like other people plan for Christmas. You know it’s a big deal – it’s a lot of fun. This year is curtailed. We’re actually trying to discourage people from coming here too much.”
Amber Baker, a mother of three admits she’s disappointed that the pandemic has changed the Halloween her kids are used to, “So I get that it’s a necessary precaution for some but it really is disappointing.”
But it’s the children and young people like Jana Justin who always somehow find a way to make the best of it, “It’s kind of sad, but I get it.”
While Halloween has a far different feel this year, many parents still brought their children out so they could dress up in their favorite costume and enjoy the decorations -- because it’s the kids who have already lost so much due to the coronavirus.
