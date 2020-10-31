Northeast Ohio Weather: Wish I could say it ain’t snow! But it is!

19 First Alert Forecast - 10/31/2020
By Jon Loufman | October 31, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT - Updated October 31 at 9:26 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Mainly sunny but chilly with highs approaching 50.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with temperatures rising through the 40s on gusty southwest winds.

Sunday: On & off rain showers mixing with snow by late afternoon amid west winds gusting in excess of 40 mph and highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday night: Rain to snow with little or no accumulation except in the snowbelt. Northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph and lows in the lower 30s.

Monday: Becoming mainly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Election Day: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.