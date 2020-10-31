People with coronavirus may be in line when you vote, here’s how Cuyahoga County officials are keeping you safe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The coronavirus is still a major concern as voters mask up and head to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to early vote.
“I’ve been studying a lot, I’ve been watching a lot, so I know I’m ready to vote,” said one first-time voter .
During the early voting process at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, each person has their temperature checked and is asked screening questions before receiving their ballot.
If you don’t pass the temperature check or screening questions, you won’t be turned away. You will be asked to fill out your ballot separately from everyone else.
“We’ll get them signed into the poll book, and we’ll get their proper ballot by where they live. Then they simply vote here,” said Boards of Elections representative Mike West.
The isolated space in the Board of Elections is also utilized for anyone who refuses the temperature check or refuses to wear a mask.
“It’s a very good location because it’s right near the door,” said West. “We can get them out of the area when they’re finished voting, sanitize everything, and we’re ready to go for the next one.”
If you’re waiting to vote on election day, all polling sites will have these sections as well.
These precautions ensure each voter’s experience is a safe one.
“Your family, your friends, your ancestors did this for you, get out here and vote!” said one voter.
Early voting ends at 2 p.m. on Monday Nov. 2.
