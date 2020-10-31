5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 5-2 Browns wrap up the first half of the season Sunday at home, hosting the Las Vegas Raiders, and Tailgate 19, as always, is the best pregame show in town.
Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs, Eric Metcalf and Bob Golic.
The guys will discuss:
* the best options to replace Odell Beckham Jr.
* how good a coach is Jon Gruden?
* the emergence of rookie tight end Harrison Bryant
* how to fix a defense that’s allowing 30+ points per game
* the team’s biggest needs heading into Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline
