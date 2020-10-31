’Roll To The Polls’ heads to Cleveland for last push before Election Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday morning, a bright blue bus pulled up to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
It’s part of a national effort to get voters to the polls.
“We out here trying to roll to the polls, get the people out, we got vans, we got buses, we got cars, get the people out," said Sheila Nelson.
Nelson is part of the National Action Network of Greater Cleveland Chapter. Several organizations partnered on this last Saturday of early voting. At the BOE, voters got off the bus and stood in line to vote.
This week, two men were indicted in Cuyahoga County on charges related to a voter intimidation scam that targeted Black voters in Cleveland and East Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office.
Prosecutors said John Burkman, a 54-year-old Virginia man, and Jacob Wohl, a 22-year-old California man, were each indicted on charges, accused of using a voice broadcasting service provider to make more than 67,000 calls to people in minority communities across the Midwest.
Voter advocacy groups say that is just one of the reasons why there’s an extra push to get voters of color to the polls.
“We as leaders, we have to set the example. Part of our name is action so we got to take action," said Nelson.
Early in-person-voting ends Monday, November 2, at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.