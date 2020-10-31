Seven Ohio restaurants cited overnight by OIU for breaking COVID-19 regulation

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - Seven bar and grill restaurants are at the mercy of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited them for COVID-19 violations Friday night.
BG’s Main Event in Rittman did not enforce social distancing or masks, according at an Ohio Investigative Unit release.
The release said the bar was filled with 75 to 80 customers for a Halloween party, and employees were not wearing masks.
The bar received two additional citations for after hours consumption and furnishing alcohol to an intoxicated person stemming from Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 incidents reported by the Rittman Police Department, the release said.
A citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity was issued.
Line Star Enterprises LLC. known as The Electric Co. in Mansfield, did not enforce social distancing among their 100 customers amid a Halloween party, according to the release.
The release also said employees were not wearing masks.
The restaurant received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity.
The Draft Bar & Grille in Middletown continued to sell alcohol to customers after 10 p.m. and sold agents a beer at 10:15 p.m., according to the release.
An administrative citation for after-hours sale was issued.
Carney’s in Cleveland continued to sell alcohol after 10 p.m. and sold alcohol to agents, according to the release.
The release said agents arrived around 10:20 p.m. and saw 60 to 75 customers crowded together.
Every seat in the bar was filled and more customers stood behind, the release said.
A citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and after hours sale was issued.
Dreamers in Cleveland did not enforce social distancing or safety measures., according to the release.
The release said agents saw customers “shoulder-to-shoulder” upon their 11:45 p.m. arrival.
Customers filled every bar seat, the release said. The bar continued to sell alcohol after 10 p.m.
A citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, after hours sale and after hours consumption was issued.
Twist Lounge & Grill LLC. operating as The White House in Columbus, sold agents a beer at 10:18 p.m., according to the release.
An administrative citation for after-hours sale was issued.
CRYOCREAM INC. operating as Fusion in Toledo sold alcohol after 10 p.m., according to the release.
An administrative citation for after-hours sale was issued.
The release said these seven cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.
The restaurants may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission has the power to suspend or even revoke a restaurant’s liquor license.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.