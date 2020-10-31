Shaker Heights School District beginning phase-in return to onsite learning starting next week

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights School District Superintendent Dr. Glasner said students who wish to participate in onsite learning will begin a phased-in return starting next Thursday.
You can read the district’s onsite learning phase-in schedule below.
Primary: Kindergarten: Start on Thursday, November 5Grade 1: Start on Monday, November 9Grade 2: Start on Tuesday, November 10Grade 3: Start on Friday, November 6Grade 4: Start on Tuesday, November 10
Woodbury and Middle School (Grades 5-8): A Week Students: Thursday, November 5B Week Students: Friday, November 6A Week Students: Week of November 9B Week Students: Week of November 16
High School (Grades 9-12): Students will start onsite the week of November 30 in an A/B hybrid model with students reporting onsite two full days every week.
The district said they will continue to closely monitor county-level and school-specific COVID-19 data as the students and staff return onsite to continue to inform decisions moving forward.
You can read more from the district’s site here.
