Tri-C cancels spring break, adapts calendar due to COVID-19 concerns
By Avery Williams | October 31, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT - Updated October 31 at 10:42 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Community College announced the cancelation of spring break Friday evening citing COVID-19 concerns.

The college also adapted its academic calendar, according to the Tri-C website.

The website said on-site student services and administrative operations will transition to a remote format for two weeks following Thanksgiving and winter breaks.

The semester will end one week earlier than originally scheduled, the website said.

The college also reported Friday that an Eastern Campus student tested positive COVID-19 Thursday. The student has not returned to campus since Monday.

The Tri-C community has done an outstanding job following protocols to prevent the spread of the virus and keep our campuses safe. These additional measures for fall and spring semester will further reduce potential exposures, particularly after the upcoming holidays. The safety of Tri-C students and employees is my top priority.
Alex Johnson, Tri-C President

