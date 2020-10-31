Tri-C cancels spring break, adapts calendar due to COVID-19 concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Community College announced the cancelation of spring break Friday evening citing COVID-19 concerns.
The college also adapted its academic calendar, according to the Tri-C website.
The website said on-site student services and administrative operations will transition to a remote format for two weeks following Thanksgiving and winter breaks.
The semester will end one week earlier than originally scheduled, the website said.
The college also reported Friday that an Eastern Campus student tested positive COVID-19 Thursday. The student has not returned to campus since Monday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.