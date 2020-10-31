11-year-old girl shot while riding in car, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a Friday evening shooting that left an 11-year-old girl injured.
The girl’s father told police he, his daughter and the driver were traveling in a car around 5 p.m. when a second vehicle began following them.
Police said an unknown suspect in the second vehicle shot at the car occupied by the girl, her father and the driver.
The shooting occurred near the 900 block of McKinley Ave, police said.
Upon realizing the girl was shot, the group fled to Akron Fire Station 13 for help, police said.
EMS provided first aid before taking the girl to Akron Children’s Hospital.
She was shot twice, police said. However, her injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The father and driver were not injured, police said.
Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip with tips.
You can also report tips to the Summit County Crimestoppers by calling 330-434-COPS.
Text tips by messaging 274637.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.