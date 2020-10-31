24-year-old man not seen in 2 weeks, missing from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for a 24-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago.
Jerel Lilly went missing on Oct. 17. He is missing from Cleveland.
Lilly was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and checkered shirt.
He is 6 foot 1 inches tall. His eyes are brown.
Lilly weighs 180 pounds.
His mother told 19 News no one has heard from Lilly since his disappearance.
Contact Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5262 or 216-623-5159 with any information regarding Lilly’s whereabouts.
You can also report tips here.
