24-year-old man not seen in 2 weeks, missing from Cleveland
Jerel Lilly went missing on Oct. 17 in Cleveland. (Source: Cuyahoga County Missing Persons)
By Avery Williams | October 31, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT - Updated October 31 at 11:18 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for a 24-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago.

Jerel Lilly went missing on Oct. 17. He is missing from Cleveland.

Lilly was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and checkered shirt.

He is 6 foot 1 inches tall. His eyes are brown.

Lilly weighs 180 pounds.

His mother told 19 News no one has heard from Lilly since his disappearance.

Contact Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5262 or 216-623-5159 with any information regarding Lilly’s whereabouts.

You can also report tips here.

