2 additional deaths, 3,303 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 5,303 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 219,000 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not holding a briefing on Sunday.
An additional 12,451 total cases and 313 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 19,220 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 3,876 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.