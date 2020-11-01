Browns looking to beat Raiders, run record to 6-2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are trying to 4-0 at home for the first time in nearly 60 years. 1963 was the last time they did it. The Las Vegas Raiders are standing in their way.
Baker Mayfield will look to build off his five touchdown performance against Cincinnati, but Vegas does offer stiffer competition. Weather could end up taking both quarterbacks out of the game. Wind could make it a better day to run the ball.
The Raiders (3-3) are coached by Jon Gruden, who returns to his birth state of Ohio. The Sandusky native is in his second year at the helm of the Raiders. Quarterback Derek Carr has passed for 1,726 yards to go with 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
Las Vegas is the only team to allow at least 24 points in every game so far this year. Only eight teams in the Super Bowl era have given up 24 points or more in their first seven outings.
