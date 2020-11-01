City of Kent conditionally reinstates the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Customers will again be able visit downtown Kent’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, according to a City of Kent press release.
Kent’s Unified Command Team reinstated the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in a Wednesday meeting. The area reopens at 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
This decision comes as colder weather begins and Kent State students near winter break, the release said.
The Unified Command Team hopes those factors will decrease instances of improper masking and inadequate social distancing, the release said.
The release said all COVID-19 guidelines must be followed in the DORA. This includes social distancing and wearing a mask at all times unless seated and consuming food or beverage.
The operation of the DORA will be assessed by observing the behavior of liquor permit holders and their customers, the release said.
If inappropriate behavior persists, the release said, the operation of the DORA may be suspended.
