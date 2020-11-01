Cleveland Heights’ Melt Bar and Grilled to close permanently

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Melt Bar and Grilled announced the Cleveland Heights location is closing permanently after 10 years in business.
“With our lease expiring at the end of 2020 and the uncertainty and challenges of the pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close the Melt Cleveland Heights location,” Owner Matt Fish said in a press release.
“This was our second Melt location and was received with lots of excitement and enthusiasm,” he continued.
Cleveland Heights' Melt Bar and Grilled was located at the corner of Cedar Ave. and South Taylor Rd.
The release credits the Cleveland Heights location with elevating the business to a “true restaurant group.”
All other locations remain open, the release said.
