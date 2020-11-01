Cleveland restaurants hope outdoor dining extension will help business during ongoing coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland has extended an ordinance allowing restaurants to temporarily expand outdoor dining areas onto public spaces to help better serve the businesses and patrons safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As coronavirus cases continue to surge throughout Ohio, the City of Cleveland is now permitting restaurants to keep their extended dining areas through June 1, 2021.
Mayor Frank Jackson’s administration passed the legislation for their Outdoor Dining Temporary Expansion Areas program on last month.
The program was “implemented to allow restaurants to operate safely and responsibly during the pandemic, utilizing exterior spaces outside of restaurant facilities,” the city’s release said.
The adopted legislation allows for the the temporary expansion of restaurants onto parking lots, streets and other public rights-of-way.
The initial expansion was aimed at helping restaurants add more dining space in order to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislation extends the expansion from Nov. 1, 2020, to June 1, 2021.
But council members said they want it extended until Nov. 1, 2021, and will take the cause up again at its next meeting in two weeks.
