Family seeks justice in death of 6-year-old Canton boy at hands of 11-year-old

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Six-year-old King Pleasant’s uncle thinks about what he’ll remember about his nephew.
“His laugh, his smile,” says Keanon Yoder. “He always brought light to the room.”
But Sept. 14, King’s life ended at the hands of his 11-year-old neighbor. For King’s family, they say the lack of information from police and the prosecutor’s office compounded the tragedy.
“We haven’t got much information from anybody," says his aunt, Lottie Elder. “As far as what actually happened, besides the fact, an 11-year-old killed a 6-year-old. That’s really all we know.”
The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear to King’s family but the 11-year-old initially faced reckless homicide charges. Within 24 hours, however, he was released. The family protested in downtown Canton, chanting “Justice for King” and at a second hearing, the 11-year-old was changed and taken into custody this Thursday, a month and a half after the shooting.
“I want him to have a chance at rehabilitation," Yoder says about the 11-year-old. "I want King to have a fair chance at justice.”
The boy could remain in juvenile custody until he’s 21 if convicted.
