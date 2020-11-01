19 First Alert Weather Day: High winds, rain and snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: On & off rain showers mixing with snow by late afternoon amid west winds gusting in excess of 40 mph and temperatures falling through the 40s into the 30s.
The National Weather Service issued a high wind advisory until 7 a.m. Monday for expected wind gusts up to 50 mph. It starts at 10 a.m. for Ottawa, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties.
In addition, we’re expecting 3 or more inches of snow in the snow belt by tomorrow morning and possible wind damage across the region.
Tonight: Lake effect snow with little or no accumulation except in the snowbelt. Northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph and lows in the lower 30s.
Monday: Becoming mainly sunny but chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s.
Election Day: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.