Gov. Mike DeWine releases open letter to Ohioans days before general election

Gov. Mike DeWine releases open letter to Ohioans days before general election
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released an open letter to all Ohioans Sunday afternoon. (Source: Governor Mike DeWine)
By Avery Williams | November 1, 2020 at 2:36 PM EST - Updated November 1 at 2:36 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released an open letter to all Ohioans Sunday afternoon calling for unity and renewed commitment as they face COVID-19 and the general election.

Below is a section of Gov. DeWine’s letter:

Today, and for some time to come, we also share a common enemy–one that cares not whether we voted for Donald Trump or Joe Biden; an enemy that is relentless and clearly on the march. This enemy has invaded our nation, stealing nearly 230,000 American lives and at least 5,300 Ohio lives–all on our own soil. Throughout our history, in the face of a shared enemy, we have come together as a people, whether we were in the midst of a war or a national disaster, such as a flood or tornado. As we confront this new enemy, time is not on our side. We must focus. We must rally together. And, in two days when this election is over, we must–as Ohioans–immediately pull together to fight it.
Gov. Mike DeWine

Read the full letter here.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.