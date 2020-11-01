2 local bars cited by Ohio Investigative Unit for violating COVID-19 health orders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit have cited two local bars for violating coronavirus health orders after witnessing the violations.
- Over The Coals Inc., known as The Islander Bar & Grille, Middleburg Heights, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents observed a Halloween party with egregious violations and approximately 60 to 70 patrons moving freely throughout the establishment while consuming alcoholic beverages. Nearly every seat at the bar was occupied with patrons standing behind others to order.
- MMD Entertainment LLC., known as Sky Mediterranean Lounge, Parma Heights, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, after-hours sale – Rule 80, and after-hours consumption – Rule 80. After receiving multiple complaints from the community, agents observed the premise fully operational at 11:30 p.m. with approximately 100 to 120 patrons on site. Every seat at the bar and tables were occupied with no social distancing or physical barriers between groups of patrons. Patrons moved freely about the premises consuming alcoholic beverages. Employees and most patrons were not wearing facial coverings. Agents also observed a high volume of alcoholic beverage sales and consumption after hours.
Two bars in Toledo were also cited by OIU agents:
- Kosta Maria LLC., known as Georgjz419 Food & Spirits, Toledo, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents observed patrons standing while consuming alcohol without any social distancing measures in multiple areas of the establishment, including near the heated outdoor bar/patio area.
- Frankie Goes to Town LLC., known as Chevy’s Bar, Toledo, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents observed no measures being implemented by staff to ensure and maintain social distancing. Agents observed approximately 70 patrons dancing and standing close together while consuming alcohol. Patrons also crowded without social distancing near the DJ area.
In addition, agents assisted the Athens Police Department with enforcement over the Halloween weekend in Athens. Over the two-day period, agents arrested 37 individuals on 66 charges including underage prohibitions, fictitious identification, furnishing alcohol to persons under 21, and drug abuse – marijuana.
In Columbus, agents also assisted local police with underage enforcement. Agents arrested a total of 20 individuals on 22 charges for offenses related to improper alcohol purchases at area carry-outs. Charges included underage alcohol prohibitions, furnishing to underage, and fictitious identification. Three people were arrested for possessing beer/intoxicating liquor at campus-area bars.
