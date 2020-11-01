Strong winds trigger thousands of power outages throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reported more than 30,000 Northeast Ohio customers were without power due to strong winds going through the area on Sunday night.
- Brooklyn Police said Memphis Avenue is closed between Tiedeman and Bellaire due to downed wires and may not be open for 24 to 48 hours.
Here the county-by-county breakdown of outages according to the FirstEnergy 24/7 Power Center:
Ashland: 276
Ashtabula: 6,306
Cuyahoga: 9,450
Geauga: 3,542
Lake: 10,236
Lorain: 636
Mahoning: 14
Medina: 43
Portage: 13
Stark: 62
Summit: 148
Trumbull: 123
Our 19 News crew was on the scene at West 52nd Street in Cleveland, just south of Bridge Avenue of a big tree down in the road, and it appears to have hit a car.
19 News viewer Jim Kaye sent in this picture of Wendy Park in Cleveland this afternoon.
