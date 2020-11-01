Strong winds trigger thousands of power outages throughout Northeast Ohio

Strong winds trigger thousands of power outages throughout Northeast Ohio
By Simon Hannig | November 1, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST - Updated November 1 at 11:19 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reported more than 30,000 Northeast Ohio customers were without power due to strong winds going through the area on Sunday night.

  • Brooklyn Police said Memphis Avenue is closed between Tiedeman and Bellaire due to downed wires and may not be open for 24 to 48 hours.

Here the county-by-county breakdown of outages according to the FirstEnergy 24/7 Power Center:

Ashland: 276

Ashtabula: 6,306

Cuyahoga: 9,450

Geauga: 3,542

Lake: 10,236

Lorain: 636

Mahoning: 14

Medina: 43

Portage: 13

Stark: 62

Summit: 148

Trumbull: 123

Our 19 News crew was on the scene at West 52nd Street in Cleveland, just south of Bridge Avenue of a big tree down in the road, and it appears to have hit a car.

19 News viewer Jim Kaye sent in this picture of Wendy Park in Cleveland this afternoon.

