Alcohol factor in fatal crash, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old man was killed in a car accident Saturday evening and Akron police said they believe he had been drinking before the crash.
Around 8:20 p.m., the man was eastbound on I-76E, when he changed lanes to the right and slammed into a Dodge Dart, said police.
The impact caused his Mazda 5 to ricochet back across the highway and hit the center median wall.
His vehicle then flipped on its roof.
Police said EMS transported him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the Dodge Dart, a 21-year-old woman, was not injured.
The 62-year-old man’s name has not been released.
