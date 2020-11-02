Badly needed roof repairs cause major financial headaches for disabled Cleveland man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland’s East Side man is afraid that if he doesn’t get some help with the aging roof on his house, he won’t be able to stay there.
It is falling apart, and there’s extensive water damage inside his home.
One look up and you can see the roof of this house needs significant repairs.
The problem is Keith Smith, who owns the home, is on disability, on a fixed income, and he doesn’t have the resources to do the much-needed repairs.
He has tried to get help, but so far, the 50-year-old said nothing has happened.
“The roof is bad, and now the roof is falling in, and its rain is coming in my house, and I need some help.”
Smith has lived in the house on East 85th Street all of his life.
His mother left it to him.
He wants to leave it to his children.
But, it needs a lot of work, especially the roof.
“I don’t know what else to do. Nobody will help me. They approved the roof, and then they said they won’t do it. They don’t have the money for it, and I’m lost right now.”
He’s talking about our Community Housing Solutions and the City of Cleveland.
The wind, rain and winter weather coming have Smith between a rock and a hard place.
“I’ve plaster falling in my house and water leaking so bad I’m scared. If that snow gets up in there that roof is going to come down. I don’t know what else to do or who to turn to, so I asked you.”
That’s where the 19 News troubleshooter steps in.
I called his councilman Blaine Griffin and Roger Carney of Community Housing Solutions, both of whom he also called.
“I can’t fix the leak because I can’t replace the roof the way it’s supposed to be replaced and take care of the soffits and takes care of the gutters and sheathing on the house; this is a pretty expensive replacement.”
That’s Roger Carney of Community Housing Solutions, a 40-year-old nonprofit whose mission is to help people maintain safe, decent, and affordable housing, free of charge. Smith was referred to them for help.
“We can’t start a job unless we can be successful at it. I know he needs a roof in a bad way, and I’d love to help him. But I don’t have the where with all to complete the job. So, I’m looking for other resources.”
“I don’t know what to do, man. I don’t want to cry, but I don’t have a choice. I need some help.”
Councilman Griffin says he’s calling around in hopes of finding a solution to Smith’s housing woes. But unless someone else steps up to help, it’s going to be an uphill battle.
