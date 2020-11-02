Can political yard signs swing election results in Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a hot topic on social media right now: People stealing or damaging political signs.
You’ve seen them all across Northeast Ohio for months and people are proudly displaying their support for their favorite political candidate outside their homes.
But lately, they’ve been a target for people on the opposing sides.
Bainbridge Township Police Chief Jon Bokovitz said in the last three months, officers noticed a large number of the signs are disappearing, many people reporting them stolen.
“You know, you don’t invade people’s property and do that. A theft offense is one thing and we do pursue those things as thefts because they are stealing private property basically," he said.
In Shaker Heights, one man was caught on camera, barefoot.
In Conneaut, surveillance video captured thieves ripping signs from the ground and driving away in a getaway car.
Like many, 19 News wanted to know: Why would someone do this?
We asked Columbia University political science Professor, Donald Green, Ph.D.
“Part of what’s going on now is a reflection of the growing polarization of American politics," said Green.
Green authored a study in 2015 measuring the effectiveness of campaign yard signs. His research found that lawn signs increase voters share by 1.7% points on average.
“I don’t think they have much of an effect on voter turnout," he said. “It’s not going to bring a candidate who’s really trailing badly to victory, but it’ll boost him or her a little bit and could be decisive in a very close contest,” said Green.
Yet still, the signs stand.
“I just wish people would take it and say, ‘Listen, we’re gonna move on. The country is the country, the United States is the United States. We’ll move on, whichever way this election goes,'" said Bokovitz.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.