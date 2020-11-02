Cavaliers look for big win on Election Day, dishing assist to Cleveland’s Ward 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs have had plenty of open days since coronavirus shut down Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in March.
That’s when they decided to play in transition, offering the facility to Cleveland’s Ward 3 as a polling location on Election Day.
“We wanted to be able to provide a facility, especially during the midst of a pandemic, that we could host people safely,” says Nic Barlage, Cleveland Cavaliers’ president.
Polling locations like senior centers will not host voters this year due to the risk of coronavirus to the residents, prompting the Cavs to approach Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose with the idea that seems like a slam dunk.
“A lot of the polling sites, when you look at them around town, they’re fantastic and they’re in great locations, but they don’t have the infrastructure that we have," says Barlage. "They don’t have the square footage. They don’t have the space and, so for us, it was very, very easy for us to apply to make the decision to apply to become a polling location and then ultimately to become one.”
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse can provide enough space to keep voters socially distanced and poll workers safe.
The conversion from basketball arena to polling site took place on Monday.
On Election Day, like every other polling location, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will open for voting at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
