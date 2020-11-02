Cleveland-based company develops 'completely different’ rapid COVID-19 diagnostics test

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland-based technology company partnered with Purdue University to develop a rapid diagnostic test to detect numerous pathogens, including the molecule that causes COVID-19.
The technology from the Purdue and IdentifySensors Biologics collaboration can also be modified to detect influenza, Zika, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis C, chickenpox, and more.
“This test can be done fast, it’s accurate and can be done at home,” IdentifySensors CEO Gregory Hummer, MD, said.
According to Purdue University, the real-time technology identified pathogens “by their induced distinctive resistance chance to electronic materials” and automatically transmits results to the individual’s cellphone and appropriate health departments.
“We intend to commercialize this technology to be used in medical diagnostics, food safety and security, environmental monitoring and national security," Hummer added.
“This new platform technology takes pathogen testing down a completely different path than all the other diagnostic tests out there now,” said Richard Kuhn, director of Purdue’s Institute of Inflammation, Immunology and Infectious Disease. “Our COVID-19 testing research is showing some very promising results.”
Northeast Ohio-based IdentifySensors Biologics was originally founded to detect spoilage and specific pathogens in the food supply chain.
