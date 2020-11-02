Cleveland Browns await results of MRI for Myles Garrett’s knee injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett is expected to undergo additional testing on Monday after injuring his knee during Sunday’s home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Despite the first-quarter injury, the NFL’s leader in sacks was played cautiously after being examined on the sidelines.
“It is part of the game. You get hampered with things like that, and you just try to play through to the best that I can or best that I could,” Garrett said after the 16-6 loss. “It just started wearing on me.”
The “injury bug" has not been kind to the Cleveland Browns; wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL and running back Nick Chubb is still recovering from a knee injury of his own.
“We are not going to start now using excuses,” Garrett added. “It is a next man up league. Whatever happens on whatever team, you just have to take advantage of that.”
Fortunately, the 5-3 Cleveland Browns enter the next week with a bye before returning to play against the Houston Texans on Nov. 15.
