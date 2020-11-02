Cleveland Browns receive good news on Myles Garrett

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns breathed a sigh of relief on Monday when the MRI results came back on Myles Garrett.
“Nothing structurally significant (with the knee)," head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his zoom meeting with reporters. “We should definitely have him available for the next game.”
That would be Sunday, November 15, when the Houston Texans come to town, which gives Garrett and the rest of the Browns time to rest up through the bye this weekend.
Garrett, who missed two practices last week because of an ankle injury, was clearly struggling throughout the first half against the Raiders yesterday and went into the injury tent in the second quarter. He returned, mostly on passing downs, but finished without a sack for the first time since Week 1 against Baltimore.
Still, the Defensive Player of the Year candidate remains tied atop the league lead with 9 sacks. Losing Garrett for any amount of time would have been a significant blow to a team that has already lost Odell Beckham Jr. for the season, and has been playing without Nick Chubb.
