Cleveland Browns show caution, work remotely after player experiences Covid-19 symptoms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns continue to show an abundance of caution during the pandemic and are working remotely after a player experienced Covid-related symptoms.
The team, which has consistently followed proper protocol this season, released this statement this afternoon:
“The Cleveland Browns are conducting their football meetings remotely today. This morning, an active player who has not been in the facility today reported that he is experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms. While there have been no positive test results among players, coaches or staff members, the team decided to host meetings remotely to exercise the appropriate level of caution.”
The Browns will break later this week for their bye week, before returning to Berea next week.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.