Cleveland mayor, city officials discuss security preparations for Tuesday’s president election

Cleveland Mayor spoke about holiday weekend violence after 27 shot, 4 killed (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | November 2, 2020 at 1:42 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 2:25 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson discussed how the city is preparing for Tuesday’s general election.

A virtual briefing with Mayor Jackson, as well as Police Chief Calvin Williams and Public Safety Director Karrie Howard, was held at 2 p.m. on Monday.

The mayor said protests are not anticipated on Tuesday night in Cleveland, but police will be staffed in the event of disruptions.

Ohio’s polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3

