Cleveland mayor, city officials discuss security preparations for Tuesday’s president election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson discussed how the city is preparing for Tuesday’s general election.
A virtual briefing with Mayor Jackson, as well as Police Chief Calvin Williams and Public Safety Director Karrie Howard, was held at 2 p.m. on Monday.
The mayor said protests are not anticipated on Tuesday night in Cleveland, but police will be staffed in the event of disruptions.
Ohio’s polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3
