Cleveland Police Gang Unit search warrant leads to the seizure of multiple guns and 2 arrests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A search warrant carried out by the Cleveland Division of Police Gang Unit lead to investigators seizing multiple guns and arresting two people on weapons charges, according to police.
Police said one of the two arrested had an outstanding felony warrant.
The search warrant was executed in the area of East 124th Street and St. Clair Avenue on Oct. 27 in connection to gang activity, according to police.
“There has been a nationwide rise in gun violence and our detectives remain committed to doing all that they can to keep our city safe,” Cleveland Police said.
