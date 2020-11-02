Democratic nominee Biden holds last-ditch campaign stop in Cleveland on day before presidential election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Campaigning for the presidential election is coming down to the wire, and Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden appeared in Northeast Ohio on Monday.
Biden spoke at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland on the day before the Nov. 3 election to address issues Americans are facing, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and racial injustices.
“We choose hope over fear. We choose unity over division. We choose science over fiction. And yes, we choose truth over lies," Biden said from the inside of hangar.
A handful of pre-selected supporters listened from their cars while some of the state’s top democrats joined Biden near the stage.
“I promise you I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as those who do. That’s the job of a president, to care. To care about everybody," Biden told the crowd.
The last minute pit stop was announced late Sunday and was described as a ‘Get Out The Vote’ rally.
“Ohio... one more day!" Biden said in his opening remarks. "Tomorrow we have an opportunity to put an end to a presidency that’s divided this nation.”
A couple dozen supporters of President Donald Trump lined the fence outside the airport.
“We believe [that] behind it all he has done a lot for us. We just wanted to come out and show our support for Mr. Trump and everything he’s done for this great country and our veterans,” said Ish Soltay of Avon Lake.
Both Biden and incumbent President Trump were in Northeast Ohio for the September debate at the Cleveland Clinic.
In the days following the debate, the former vice president took a train campaign tour through Ohio and other neighboring states, but President Trump has not since returned to Cleveland.
An estimated 93 million Americans have already cast a ballot in the upcoming election.
