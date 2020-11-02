DeWine: Recent coronavirus surge caused by private gatherings

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Ohio can be traced to private gatherings, not schools and businesses.
In an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, DeWine said the mask requirement for K-12 schools means the state is “not seeing much spread directly in schools.”
DeWine also said businesses are not the main source of spread.
Instead, DeWine pointed to “weddings, showers, funerals, watching football games” as spreader events.
“People are laying their guard down, not wearing a mask,” DeWine told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “That’s our message, my message to the people of Ohio. We got to start [wearing masks] more.”
DeWine also talked about the importance of not seeing coronavirus as a bipartisan issue that will go away after the election.
“On Wednesday, we’ve got to stop looking back," DeWine said. "We’ve got to look forward and say, ‘how do we defeat this enemy?’”
Sunday, DeWine penned a letter to Ohioans encouraging them to work together to stop the “common enemy” of coronavirus.
Ohio has been breaking single-day coronavirus case records in recent weeks.
