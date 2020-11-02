East Cleveland woman frustrated with broken streetlights in neighborhood after driver crashed into pole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tammy Wheeler is fed up with driving down dangerously dark streets in her neighborhood on Northfield Avenue in East Cleveland.
“It takes a tragedy for someone to speak about it, but I’m going to be the one to speak about it because it shouldn’t take this long for them to put lights up," said Wheeler.
Wheeler says the lights went out after a speeding driver crashed into a pole at the intersection of Hayden and Northfield Avenues about three weeks ago.
“This is dangerous because you know the crime that’s in East Cleveland. You got people in the middle of the street in these dark areas, ” Wheeler added.
Her neighborhood has been pitch-black ever since and she’s worried people could drive into ditches or someone walking in the neighborhood could be hit.
Wheeler says she’s reached out to the East Cleveland mayor’s office and city council members, but she hasn’t heard back from anyone yet.
“And nobody’s listening. My concern is the people, my safety, and our safety and everybody around here.”
19 News reached out to the mayor’s office as well, but they never got back to us.
We also contacted FirstEnergy since they’re also responsible for electric matters in the area. They did get back to us and promised to take action saying:
“We will be sending a line crew to this location to make any necessary repairs to the streetlight(s). Streetlight outages are most noticeable this time of the year.”
Meanwhile, Wheeler says she hopes speaking out will motivate city officials to fix other poorly lit neighborhoods in East Cleveland.
