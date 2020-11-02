Justice Department officials to monitor Cuyahoga County polling sites, 43 other places nationwide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Monday they will be monitoring all polling sites in Cuyahoga County on Election Day.
DOJ officials will also be in 43 other American cities and counties.
Here is a complete list of all jurisdictions selected for monitoring:
Coconino County, AZ City of Eastpointe, MI
Maricopa County, AZ City of Flint, MI
Navajo County, AZ City of Hamtramck, MI
Los Angeles County CA City of Highland Park, MI
Orange County, CA City of Jackson, MI
Broward County, FL Shelby Township, MI
Duval County, FL City of Minneapolis, MS
Hillsborough County, FL Bergen County, NJ
Miami-Dade County, FL Middlesex County NJ
Orange County, FL Bernalillo County, NM
Palm Beach County, FL Mecklenburg County, NC
Fulton County, GA Wake County, NC
Gwinnett County, GA Cuyahoga County, OH
City of Chicago, IL Allegheny County, PA
Cook County, IL Lehigh County, PA
Montgomery County, MD Philadelphia County, PA
City of Boston, MA Richland County, SC
City of Lowell, MA Harris County, SC
City of Malden, MA Waller County, TX
City of Quincy, MA Fairfax County, VA
City of Springfield, MA Prince William County, VA
City of Detroit, MI City of Milwaukee, WI
Anyone who witnesses voter discrimination, intimidation or harassment should immediately contact the Election Protection Hotline at (866) OUR-VOTE; (866) 687-8683.
