Last day of early in-person voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections brought out the crowds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Voters showed up despite the chilly temperatures and snowflakes in the air.
The last day of in-person voting brought out the crowds.
Some waited longer than expected.
People desperately had to find ways to make the time go by faster.
The long lines were an inconvenience.
But that didn’t stop Paul Haffenden, who was extremely passionate.
He wants everyone to take this election seriously.
“It’s your right as an American, so whatever the cost do it,” he said.
Loretta Robinson made sure she was bundled up and prayed for the line to get shorter when she arrived this morning.
“I’m gonna do whatever it takes and just asked god to give me patience while I’m in this line and keep me warm protect me until I get there to vote,” she said.
Haffenden was just happy that he completed the voting process.
“God bless America,” he said.
