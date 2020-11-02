Last day of early voting ahead of Nov. 3 election; what you need to know

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Monday is the last day to mail in your absentee ballot or vote early in-person in Ohio.
19 News’s Vic Gideon was live outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections this morning:
Tomorrow is Election Day. You will be able to vote at your local polling location or return your absentee ballot at an official drop box Tuesday.
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by today in order to be counted; however, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose encouraged people to return their absentee ballots in-person after Oct. 27.
You can return your absentee ballot at each county Board of Election Office.
In-person voting is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in each county.
Lines for early voting in Cuyahoga County have been long some days.
“Based on 2016 numbers ‚the early voting numbers have tripled. The absentee voting numbers have doubled. We’re blowing away any previous numbers we’ve seen,” LaRose said. “By the time the polls open at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3rd, I think more than half the votes may have already been cast.”
More than 2.2 million people in Ohio have already cast their ballots.
