Man arrested at Cuyahoga County BOE one day before Election Day following altercation outside the polls

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Things got heated between supporters of two different Cuyahoga County candidates Monday morning.
It happened in a parking near the Board of Elections.
A Cuyahoga County sheriff’s deputy working there received a report that a man had a gun and threatened voters.
“I wasn’t running! I just didn’t wanna talk to you no more. I was done talking to you!” one man yelled.
“Your man has a gun!” another yelled back.
“I was done talking to you,” the other man retorted.
“Your man has a gun!” the other shouted.
“He don’t have no gun,” said another man.
“He’s holding his waistband as if he has a gun,” claimed one man.
“Have you seen the gun?” asked the other.
Part of the altercation was caught on a cell phone video sent to 19 News.
The source who sent us these videos claims supporters for Cuyahoga judicial candidate Rick Bell have been harassing them for some time now.
Monday, one man threatened the group of Judge Wanda Jones supporters.
“You have a man with a gun on me right now,” one man yelled. “Do you have a man with a gun? Aaron Phillips, are you agreeing you have a man with a gun?”
The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department said they did not find any gun on the man involved in the altercation, but he was arrested when the deputy discovered he had an active warrant.
Lashawn Terry, 48, was arrested on site.
In the video, you can see him carrying a blue “Richard Bell” sign.
In the video, he also tells candidate Rick Bell that he was security for former prosecutor and current pastor Aaron Phillips. 1
9 News reached out to Rick Bell for a comment but have not heard back.
However, he did give our contact information to Aaron Phillips, who was there during the argument.
“You approached me!” yelled one man in the video.
“I was asking you a question and you couldn’t answer,” the other said. “You couldn’t answer.”
“I could answer whatever I want,” the other man yelled back. “I don’t answer to you!”
Pastor Aaron Phillips says he has been working on Bell’s campaign.
He said the man who was arrested was a homeless man who he had been helping through his ministry, and he had volunteered to come to support him he admits that both sides got out of hand.
“I believe he has probably has some challenges emotional, mentally challenges because he’s homeless,” explained Phillips. “So, he got very upset. He actually was trying to be defensive of me, and I had to tell him, ‘No, we’re not gonna do that,’ even though people from Wanda Jones' campaign were being provocative and I didn’t want him to do that, and the sheriff got involved... He did not have a gun.”
19 News also reached out to Judge Wanda Jones for comment, but so far, we have not heard back from her or the other candidate Rick Bell.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.